Sudanese Security Forces Arrest Women’s Rights Activist
January 22, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese security forces on Saturday arrested a women’s rights activist as part of their efforts to clamp down on three-month anti-coup protests.
Amira Osman, Chairperson of the “No to Women’s Oppression” group was arrested from her home at about 11.30 when some 30 security agents raided their apartment in the Riyadh neighbourhood.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the women rights group said they ignore her whereabouts and the identity of the force that arrested her.
After the military coup of October 25, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued an order giving the security forces the right to arrest political opponents, as part of a series of decisions to consolidate his power.
He, also, appointed an Islamist at the head of the General Intelligence Service who re-established all the banned practices of the former regime.
Recently the security forces arrested active members of the Resistance Committees, the spearhead of the anti-coup protests.
Also, they target protest leaders. Many of the killed youth played a role in the organisation of anti-coup demonstrations.
Osman had been arrested several times by the disbanded NISS for political activities hostile au regime or for ‘indecent or immoral dress’.
(ST)
