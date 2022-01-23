Peace in Sudan Requires Defeating Military Takeover
January 22, 2022 – (KHARTOUM) -Yasir Arman, SPLM-N Deputy Chairman Saturday said that peace in Sudan requires defeating the coup carried out by General al-Burhan on October 25, 2021.
In a talk show with Al-Jazeera Live, Arman said that the coup had plunged the country and the peace process in a big dilemma, pointing out that the peace agreement is closely linked to the democratic transition and the constitutional declaration.
“Personally, I believe that we cannot reach a solution that preserves the (peace) agreement until defeating the coup and returning to democratic civilian rule,” he said.
“I think it is a matter of time when all parties to peace will realize that totalitarianism and dictatorship will not lead to peace. Peace will only grow in democratic soil,” he stressed.
Arman was the only leader of an armed group to be detained after the coup, while the SPLM-N Chairman Malik Agar remained a member at the Sovereign Council.
The matter also triggered a heated debate inside the Movement over whether to remain committed to the agreement after the coup or join the Sudanese street in its rejection of the military takeover.
Arman said the agreement has not been implemented and now it is “distorted in the interest of totalitarianism.
He called on the peace guarantors and witnesses to intervene to correct this deviation and stand with the Sudanese people to “defeat the coup”.
However, he underscored that going back to war is not a viable option, saying “armed action is over”. He added that no one can prevent others from taking up arms.
Agar is aware of the situation
With regard to the different positions that Agar adopted vis-à-vis the coup leaders, Arman said that the group leader is aware of the complexity of the situation after the coup.
“A drug is aware of this and is making the latest attempts to save the agreement,” he said.
“The head of the Movement and others are now making the last attempts to save the peace agreement because (…) no one wants to return to war,” he added.
Several sources have confirmed to the Sudan Tribune that the two other members of the Sovereign Council are frustrated with the current situation as they do not want to be associated with the military coup that they have several times publicly condemned.
The SPLM-N deputy leader emphasized the need to preserve the unity of the movement despite the current divergence between him and Agar on the coup that interrupted the democratic transition.
He further minimised the matter saying that other political parties are experiencing similar situations where the leadership members have different positions about the coup.
Obviously, he was alluding to the National Umma Party, but he did not name it.
Arman added that he is running dialogue within the SPLM-N and with other movements.
“I think the movement will eventually stand all together with the people and will not be divided,” he asserted.
(ST)
