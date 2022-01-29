Sudanese Killed During Fresh Protests
January 27, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese security forces shot dead a person as they opened fire to disperse an anti-coup protest on Thursday.
“Hassan Mukhtar Al-Shafie was shot in the right thigh by the (security) forces during a demonstration to commemorate the martyrs near Buri roundabout in Khartoum,” reads a statement released by the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.
At least 78 people have been killed and more than 3000 detained during the anti-coup protests that started in October 2021.
The demonstrators were touring the homes of those killed in the protests in residential neighbourhoods east of the capital, Khartoum.
The military leaders in Sudan pledged several times to investigate the disproportionate use of violence against protesters but the security forces continue to open fire on the peaceful protests.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment