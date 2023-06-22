Thursday, June 22, 2023

Press Release of Eighth Plenum of Eighth WPK Central Committee

The members and alternate members of the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Committee and members and alternate member of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee by-elected at the Eighth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK are as follows:

Members of the Central Committee of the WPK: Choe Hui Thae, Kim Son Uk, Kim Yong Chol and Kim Yong Gyu

Alternate members of the Central Committee of the WPK: Hong Pyong Chol, O Yong Jae and Kim Pong Chol

Politburo members of the Central Committee of the WPK: Kang Sun Nam and O Su Yong

Alternate Politburo member of the Central Committee of the WPK: Kim Yong Chol

Secretary of the Central Committee of the WPK elected at the Eighth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK: O Su Yong

Department director of the Central Committee of the WPK appointed at the Eighth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK: O Su Yong

Member of the Central Inspection Commission of the WPK by-elected at the Eighth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK: Choe Kun Yong

2023-06-19

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)