Press Release of Eighth Plenum of Eighth WPK Central Committee
The members and alternate members of the Workers’ Party of Korea Central Committee and members and alternate member of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee by-elected at the Eighth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK are as follows:
Members of the Central Committee of the WPK: Choe Hui Thae, Kim Son Uk, Kim Yong Chol and Kim Yong Gyu
Alternate members of the Central Committee of the WPK: Hong Pyong Chol, O Yong Jae and Kim Pong Chol
Politburo members of the Central Committee of the WPK: Kang Sun Nam and O Su Yong
Alternate Politburo member of the Central Committee of the WPK: Kim Yong Chol
Secretary of the Central Committee of the WPK elected at the Eighth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK: O Su Yong
Department director of the Central Committee of the WPK appointed at the Eighth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK: O Su Yong
Member of the Central Inspection Commission of the WPK by-elected at the Eighth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK: Choe Kun Yong
2023-06-19
