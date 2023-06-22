Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. June 17, 2023
Listen to the Sat. June 17, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/17 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the African leaders peace mission to Ukraine and Russia; critical shortages are plaguing the Republic of Sudan as fighting continues resulting in part in the assassination of the governor of West Darfur province; rebel attacks in Uganda have left dozens dead; and the Mali foreign ministry has ordered all United Nations personnel to leave the West African state.
In the second and third hours we present the latest installment in our recognition of Black Music Month.
We look back on the life, times and contributions of Tshala Muana, Charley Patton, Ike & Tina Turner.
