Fifteenth Politburo Meeting of Eighth Central Committee of WPK Held
The 15th meeting of the Political Bureau of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea took place at the office building of the WPK Central Committee on June 18.
Present there were members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and members and alternate members of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee.
Jo Yong Won, Presidium member of the Political Bureau and secretary for Organizational Affairs of the WPK Central Committee, presided over the meeting.
The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee examined and deliberated the documents submitted by panel study and consultative meetings of the Eighth Plenum of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK on each agenda item and decided to put together the issues raised and finally complete the draft resolutions and then report them to the plenary meeting.
2023-06-19
