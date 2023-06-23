Chronicle of the Mutiny: What is Known About the Situation Around the PMCs «Wagner» and Prigozhin
The press service of the Ministry of Defense reported that all the messages distributed in social networks on behalf of the head of the Wagner PMCs, Yevgeny Prigozhin, about the Russian army's strike on the rear parts of the company are not true and are a provocation.
Special Operation
Recall that today TG channels associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin showed his video statement in which he accused the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and personally Sergei Shoigu of shelling parts of Wagner stationed in the Donbas in a more than emotional form.
«We were ready to make concessions to the Defense Ministry, hand over our weapons and find a solution to how we will continue to defend our country, but… they did not calm down. A huge number of our fighters, our comrades—in-arms were killed, » the head of the armed formation said in an audio message.
Further, the Council of Commanders of the Wagner PMCs stated that «those who struck at the rear camps of a private military company „will be punished.“
In response, the Ministry of Defense noted:
«All the messages and video footage distributed on social networks on behalf of E. Prigozhin about the alleged „strike by the Russian Defense Ministry against the „rear camps of the PMCs „Wagner“, do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the armed forces of Ukraine» in the zone of the special operation.
Prigozhin's statement was immediately picked up by almost all Ukrainian TG channels, YouTube bloggers and Mass media of countries unfriendly to Russia. The conclusion, in their opinion, is unambiguous: in Russia, allegedly, «a civil war has begun.» Whether this is true or not, the near future will show.
Recall that during the assault on Bakhmut, Prigozhin repeatedly accused the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, demanding increased supplies of shells and support for his units from the units of the Russian army. After the liberation of Bakhmut (Artemovsk), the Wagner detachments retreated to the rear for re-formation. Soon, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu signed an order according to which, from July 1, 2023, fighters of all non-army formations are required to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense, after which Prigozhin expressed his disagreement with this document.
At 22.30, a message appeared: Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the actions of the Wagner PMCs «are not a military coup» and «do not interfere with the troops in any way.»
Vladimir Putin has been informed about the situation around Prigozhin, all necessary measures are being taken, » Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, told TASS on the evening of June 23.
As stated in the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, the allegations disseminated on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin have no basis:
«In connection with these statements, the FSB of Russia has opened a criminal case on the fact of calling for armed rebellion. We demand that illegal actions be stopped immediately.» — RIA Novosti quotes the statement.
There is an article 279 «Armed rebellion» in the Criminal Code of Russia:
«The organization of an armed rebellion or active participation in it for the purpose of overthrowing or forcibly changing the constitutional order of the Russian Federation or violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation — is punishable by imprisonment for a term of twelve to twenty years with restriction of liberty for up to two years.»
At least since 2016, not a single sentence has been passed under this article. In 2013, retired GRU Colonel Vladimir Kvachkov was sentenced under this article. (Part 1 of Article 30, Article 279, Part 1 of Article 205-1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, preparation for the organization of an armed rebellion with the aim of overthrowing the constitutional order of the Russian Federation, as well as inducement to commit an armed rebellion).
«Prigozhin's actions will be given a proper legal assessment. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years, » the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation said in a statement.
Various sources report that the security forces in the border areas have been put on alert. A number of police departments in the Rostov region have announced a «Fortress» plan, writes Baza. Employees are alerted. Whether the anxiety is educational and what its causes are, it turns out. The Fortress plan implies an emergency gathering of personnel and taking control of particularly important objects of law enforcement agencies. The plan also provides for readiness to repel an external attack.
«There is an order to put the entire Interior Ministry, Rosgvardiya on alert and strengthen posts on the border with the LPR and the DPR. But there is no boiling water. Just the composition is raised and called, » said one of the interlocutors 161.ru in law enforcement agencies.
The Telegram channel of the publication published photos showing the armored personnel carrier on one of the main streets of Rostov-on-Don — Budyonny Avenue.
At 23:30, the Air Force reported that roadblocks were being set up on the Moscow—Voronezh—Rostov-on-Don highway (this is the federal highway M4 — ed.). Those who are on duty at them were given the order to open fire «in case of a threat.» There is no official confirmation of this fact from the law enforcement agencies yet.
By midnight in Moscow, units of the SSO (special operations forces — ed.) secured the building of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on the Frunzenskaya Embankment in Moscow.
At the beginning of the first night, Army General Sergei Surovikin addressed the soldiers of the Wagner PMCs.
«It is necessary to lay down arms and return to the places of deployment, solve all problems only peacefully under the leadership of the Supreme Commander—in-Chief, » he stressed.
In turn, the FSB issued its appeal to the soldiers of Wagner:
«We call on the PMCs fighters not to make an irreparable mistake, to stop any forceful actions against the Russian people, not to carry out Prigozhin's criminal and treacherous orders, to take measures to detain him, » the FSB Public Relations Center said in a statement (quoted by Interfax).
Meanwhile, according to Fontanka, as of 18:00 — 19:00 on June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin was in St. Petersburg.The situation at the building of the Wagner Center in St. Petersburg remains calm, there are no employees of the Rosgvardiya or other special services on the spot, TASS reports from the spot. Earlier, information was published in several local telegram channels that the building was allegedly being searched by Rosgvardiya employees. The security guard on duty at the center denied this information, answering a corresponding question from a TASS correspondent: «Everything was quiet, the center worked normally all day.»
After midnight, the most important objects of Moscow were taken under heavy security, security measures in the capital were strengthened, law enforcement agencies reported to TASS. «Security measures have been strengthened in Moscow, all the most important facilities, public authorities and transport infrastructure facilities have been taken under heavy protection, » the agency interlocutor said. According to him, the OMON and SOBR units of the Rosgvardiya have been alerted.
Residents of the Rostov region in social networks report that traffic on the M-4 Don highway has stopped in front of Rostov. According to some reports, it is blocked by the military. It is also reported that the columns of Wagnerians cross the border of the LPR with the Rostov region. No one bothers them.
The night statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation:
«Taking advantage of Prigozhin's provocation to disorganize the situation, the Kiev regime in the Bakhmut tactical direction is concentrating units of the 35th Marine Brigade and the 36th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the initial lines for offensive actions, » the military department said.
