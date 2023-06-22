Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. June 18, 2023
Listen to the Sun. June 18, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the episode go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/18 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the recent announcement of a three-day ceasefire in the Republic of Sudan as the two military structures have battled for more than two months; Sierra Leone is preparing for a national presidential election in the West African state; families of those injured in recent unrest in Senegal have called for justice from the national government; and in Mali the people are voting on a referendum to adopt a new constitution leading to the restoration of civilian rule.
In the second and third hours we continue our recognition of Black Music Month with tributes to the Morogoro Jazz Band of the United Republic of Tanzania along with Fela Kuti of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Rosetta Tharpe of the United States.
