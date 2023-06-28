Situation in Lugansk Now Stable, Says Acting LPR Head
However, Leonid Pasechnik pointed out that the situation in the settlements near the line of engagement remained tense
MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The situation in Lugansk remains stable, Acting Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said.
"As of today, the situation on the territory of Lugansk is rather stable," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Wednesday.
However, the acting head pointed out that the situation in the settlements near the line of engagement remained tense.
