Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Situation in Lugansk Now Stable, Says Acting LPR Head

However, Leonid Pasechnik pointed out that the situation in the settlements near the line of engagement remained tense

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The situation in Lugansk remains stable, Acting Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik said.

"As of today, the situation on the territory of Lugansk is rather stable," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Wednesday.

However, the acting head pointed out that the situation in the settlements near the line of engagement remained tense.

