June 19, Landmark Day in WPK’s History
June 19 is etched in the history of the Workers’ Party of Korea as a landmark day.
That day in Juche 53 (1964), Chairman Kim Jong Il started the work at the Central Committee of the WPK.
From the outset of his work at the Party Central Committee, he directed efforts to building the WPK into a party of the leader and a revolutionary party of the Juche type based on the leader’s ideological and leadership system.
With his energetic ideological and theoretical activities, he proved that the Juche idea initiated by President Kim Il Sung was a new and unique revolutionary ideology reflecting the interests of the popular masses and the requirements of the age of independence. He set imbuing the whole society on Kimilsungism as the highest programme for the Party, and established the system of the Party’s leadership over the revolution and construction in a thoroughgoing way.
Under his guidance, the WPK has been consolidated more solidly into a body that was ideologically pure and organizationally integrated and that moves as one, an organization which ensured the unitary character of ideology and leadership, and its organizing ability and fighting efficiency have been boosted remarkably.
As a result, it could advance the socialist cause victoriously without any slightest vacillation even in the face of all tempests of history.
Kim Jong Il built the WPK into the genuine motherly Party which formed a harmonious whole with the masses of the people and served them.
He always regarded the people as his teachers and their intentions and interests as the starting point for formulating the Party’s lines and policies. He led Party organizations and officials to always go among them, share weal and woe with them, listen to their opinions and faithfully serve them.
He, too, mixed himself with them during his ceaseless field guidance trips. He learned about their living conditions and formulated the Party’s policies in reflection of their demands and desire. He took a measure to move the site of a factory to other place so as to prevent the locals from drinking contaminated water.
Thanks to his politics of loving the people, the universal free medical care, free compulsory education and other people-oriented policies were forced invariably in the closing years of the last century when the Korean revolution faced the grimmest trials. Besides, creations for the people’s wellbeing mushroomed one after another. It is noteworthy that the WPK has understood the inner thoughts of people to take warm care of them and ensured that the traits of helping and leading one another forward pervaded the whole society. This is why the Korean people call it their mother and follow it sincerely.
June 19 will be remembered throughout the history of the dignified WPK as it enjoys absolute support and trust of the people.
2023-06-19
