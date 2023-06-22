Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Mon. June 19, 2023
Listen to the Mon. June 19, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/19 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW Report with dispatches on the African Leaders Peace Initiative to Ukraine and Russia; Somalia is coming to grips with the drawdowns of troops from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS); there has been an international donors conference to raise funds for humanitarian relief in war torn Republic of Sudan; and the Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is intensifying its cooperation with the African Union (AU). In the second hour we look in detail at the African Leaders Peace Initiative to end the war in Ukraine which took place over the weekend.
Our final segments continue the commemoration of Black Music Month with focuses on the Orchestra Baobab from Senegal as well as two legendary guitar players, Wes Montgomery and Detroit's own Kenny Burrell.
