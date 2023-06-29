Xi Stresses Improving Quality of Party's Organizational Work
By Yang Sheng and Zhang Changyue
Jun 29, 2023 03:28 PM
Cai Qi (center), a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends the national conference on organizational work in Beijing. A recent instruction of Xi Jinping was studied at the conference, which was held on June 28-29, 2023. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for developing a good grasp of the CPC Central Committee's important theory on Party building, and improving the quality of the Party's organizational work.
Chinese analysts said this is a message to the whole Party and the nation that the CPC will gather more talents and strengthen organizational construction to advance with the times, and to overcome the newly emerging challenges in the new journey.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction. The instruction was studied at the national conference on organizational work, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday.
Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, extended greetings to all Party members as the Party will celebrate its 102nd founding anniversary on July 1. Xi stressed the pivotal role of the Party in building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts. He also stressed the pivotal role of personnel in this regard.
Yang Xuedong, a professor of political science at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Thursday that every year before the founding anniversary of the CPC, the general secretary will extend greetings and also some instructions to the whole Party, and this time, the message from the top leader is focusing on how to improve performance in governance by strengthening and improving Party building and the Party's organizational work.
At the conference, Xi said that to fulfill the missions and tasks of the CPC on the new journey, new progress should be made in enhancing Party building and the Party's organizational work. He noted that upholding and strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee should be taken as the highest principle, and efforts should be made to build a contingent of competent key officials for governance that are capable of shouldering the mission of national rejuvenation.
Yang said, "A large party has its advantages and also some unique challenges, including how to strengthen internal unity on the basis of 90 million Party members, and to play the role as the leading core and vanguard to lead a country with a massive population to realize Chinese modernization."
In realizing Chinese modernization, there is no precedent in other countries for the CPC to learn from, so the Party needs to explore it by itself. That's why the leader repeatedly emphasizes solving the unique problems faced by a large party and building a team capable of taking on this responsibility, Yang said.
Xi emphasized moving faster to build global hubs for talent and innovation. He urged consistent efforts to enhance the quality of organizational work so as to provide a firm guarantee for building a great modern socialist country and advancing national rejuvenation.
Analysts said that in order to build global hubs for talent and innovation, the Party and the country must provide certainty, stability, fault-tolerant spaces for exploration and innovation, as well as market potential to people with talents, so that the CPC can attract more and more talents that are familiar with cutting-edge technologies and shared ideas and faith with the Party to join the great journey.
"The Party will also put more young and talented members into leading posts, so that their potential can be activated and maximized to give them the chance to test and try their new thoughts and ideas, and to make more qualified leaders from the new generation in the Party," Yang noted.
Zhang Xixian, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, told the Global Times that on the new journey, there have been some unprecedented challenges caused by the profound changes that the world is experiencing, such as the great power competition launched by the US, as well as the international economic and geopolitical crises along with the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
In the new journey, the Party and country need to be prepared for the "strong winds and high waves and even dangerous storms" frequently mentioned in some documents of the Party's meetings in recent years, and the Party's organizational work and Party building also need to take the challenges of this era into consideration, Zhang noted.
