South Sudan Denies Closure of Border with Sudan
On May 1, 2023, civilians who escaped the conflict-ridden Sudan sought refuge at the UNHCR transit center located in Renk, near the border crossing point in Renk County, Upper Nile State. (Reuters photo)
June 24, 2023 (JUBA) – South Sudan officials dismissed reports about the presidential directives to close its border with the troubled neighbouring Sudan.
Deng Dau Deng Malek, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan, expressed his lack of awareness regarding the issuance of such directives, casting doubt on the credibility of the reports.
“I am not aware of the issue of such reports. Where did you get the information?” Wondered Malek. Before adding, “This is incorrect and unfounded information”.
The South Sudanese official was responding to media reports quoting officials in South Sudan who attributed the directive to President Salva Kiir, ordering the military and security forces to close borders with Sudan and the Central African Republic to prevent the spillover of the conflict in Sudan.
The rumours emerged after attacks by the SPLA-Hilu on the capital of South Kordofan State, which borders South Sudan, breaking a cessation of hostilities facilitated by the South Sudanese government.
President Kiir exerted efforts to mediate an end to the South Kordofan conflict, saying the conflict affects his relations with Sudan and destabilizes national security.
Maj Gen Lul Ruai Koang, the spokesperson for South Sudan’s People’s Defence Force, also denied any knowledge of the directives given to the military to close borders with Sudan or any neighbouring country in the region.
“I have no such information, and I cannot confirm,” said Koang.
To cut short the rumours, the South Sudanese foreign ministry issued a formal statement denying the border closure with Sudan.
The statement underscored that the government remains vigilant to ensure that the open door policy is not exploited for unlawful activities.
A senior security officer told Sudan Tribune that their institution possesses an efficient operational unit that functions with high efficiency in accordance with bilateral agreements of security cooperation with neighbouring countries in the region.
The source also denied the border shutdown presidential decision saying, “There’s nothing like that. The President has given no order. When was it?”
South Sudan and Chad are the two neighbouring countries with an open-door policy for Sudanese refugees.
Ethiopia and, recently, Egypt have imposed a visa for the Sudanese fleeing the war.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment