Criminal Case Opened Against Wagner Head Amid Threat of Escalating Confrontation — FSB
"Amid the seriousness of situation and the threat of escalation of confrontation in the Russian Federation the FSB has opened a criminal case into the fact of a call for an armed rebellion on the part of Yevgeny Prigozhin," it said
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin Lev Borodin/TASS
© Lev Borodin/TASS
MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A criminal case into calls for rebellion coming from Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has been opened amid the seriousness of situation and a threat of escalation of confrontation in Russia, the Federal Security Service’s Public Relations Center said.
"Amid the seriousness of situation and the threat of escalation of confrontation in the Russian Federation the FSB has opened a criminal case into the fact of a call for an armed rebellion on the part of Yevgeny Prigozhin," it said.
Russia’s Prosecutor General reports on armed mutiny case to Putin — Spokesman
"Russia’s Prosecutor General Krasnov reported to Putin in the context of initiative of the criminal case over the armed mutiny attempt," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov reported to President Vladimir Putin about the criminal case, initiated over charges of armed mutiny an noted that this criminal case was imitated legitimately, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Russia’s Prosecutor General Krasnov reported to Putin in the context of initiative of the criminal case over the armed mutiny attempt," Peskov said.
Prigozhin’s statements call for civil conflict, stab in back of Russian Armed Forces — FSB
"Prigozhin’s statements and actions effectively constitute calls for an armed civil conflict on Russian territory," the press office said
MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The statements and actions of Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin effectively constitute calls for beginning of and armed civil conflict, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) press office said.
"Prigozhin’s statements and actions effectively constitute calls for an armed civil conflict on Russian territory and a stab in the back of Russian servicemen fighting with pro-Nazi Ukrainian forces," the press office said.
"We call on the PMC fighter not to commit irreparable mistakes, to stop any force actions against the Russian people, and not to comply with criminal and traitorous orders of Prigozhin, and to take measures on his apprehension. All information being disseminated on social media in Yevgeny Prigozhin’s name about the alleged Defense Ministry’s missile strikes on Wagner PMC units are false and are an informational provocation," the press office said," the press office said.
No comments:
Post a Comment