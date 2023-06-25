PM Abiy’s Participation in Paris Summit Fruitful: GCS
June 25, 2023
BY YESUF ENDRIS
ADDIS ABABA- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) had fruitful participation at the New Global Financing Pact Summit that broadens the country’s bilateral cooperation with global actors, the Government Communication Service (GCS) said.
At a weekly press briefing she held yesterday, GCS State Minister Selamawit Kassa noted that the Premier held fruitful discussions with leaders of various countries and corporate heads on issues of mutual concern on the margins of the summit in Paris.
Abiy discussed bilateral issues with French President Emmauel Macron, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Egyptian leader Abdulfatah El- SiSi. The leaders have agreed to collaborate in various sectors. He also held discussion with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ajay Banga, the soon to be President of the World Bank Group to seek ways of cooperation.
It was reported that the PM told the conference that the contemporary global financial and environmental issues should be resolved with the active participation of all actors and called on international financial institutions to be loyal for their promises. Likewise, countries which are still releasing high carbon emission should pay compensation to environmental protection programs.
He also told the conference that Ethiopia has been working with Green Legacy Initiative to fight environmental crisis and recommended countries to share his country’s success in climatic change, the State Minister noted.
On his twitter post, the PM stated his productive sessions during the summit and his experience sharing about Ethiopia’s success in combating climate crisis.
“Extreme weather and droughts cause severe food and water insecurity which directly threatens citizens and national developments. To address these challenges, we need to close the climate finance gap for the Global South and make tangible progress on the Loss and Damage fund and funding arrangements per the 27th Conference of Parties.”
Abiy added: “We have full faith in the UAE as the ideal convenor of COP28 to build consensus between parties and mobilize every country, region and segment of society to deliver real-world climate solutions and meaningful outcomes.
