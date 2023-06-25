UN Calls on RSF to Stop Killing of Sudanese Fleeing to Chad
Sudanese refugees in Adré Chad on June 18, 2023 (Chadian presidency photo)
June 24, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The United Nations office for human rights called on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to condemn and stop the killing of Sudanese fleeing the capital of West Darfur state heading to neighbouring Chad.
Reports and videos from El-Geneina showed Arab elements insulting women and children fleeing on foot to Chad and violently looting their belongings.
In a statement on Saturday, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that interviews with Sudanese refugees who have fled El-Geneina, into Adré in Chad confirmed horrifying accounts of armed the RSF- backed militia killing people fleeing El Geneina.
“Our UN Human Rights officers have heard multiple, corroborating accounts that “Arab” militia are primarily targeting male adults from the Masalit community,” said OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani.
Shamdasani added that the interviewed reported witnessing lifeless bodies strewn along the road, accompanied by the putrid smell of decay. Numerous witnesses described encountering dozens of corpses in an area known as Shukri, approximately 10km away from the border, where it is believed that one or more Arab militias maintain a base.
“The High Commissioner for Human Rights calls on the RSF leadership to immediately, unequivocally condemn and stop the killing of people fleeing El-Geneina, and other violence and hate speech against them on the basis of their ethnicity.”
The statement further called to hold those responsible for the killings and other violence accountable.
Several rights and civil society groups called the Security Council and other UN bodies to protect civilians in Darfur and to probe the grave human rights in West Darfur state. The RSF and allied militiamen have been accused of attacks and atrocities against civilians.
Several Sudanese groups spoke about genocide, but the HRW termed the violence “ethnic cleansing”.
On June 19, Chad’s President Mahamat Deby visited a refugee camp in Adré and condemned the attacks on fleeing women and children.
He said those who attack and kill children and women will face a punishment that awaits them after their demise if they are not held accountable in this earthly existence.
Also, Kenyan President Willian Ruto spoke two days ago about “signs of genocide” in Sudan.
(ST)
