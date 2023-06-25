Russian Armed Forces Repel 10 Attacks from Ukraine Around Artemovsk
According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman, over the day the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to attempt offensive operations in the Donetsk, Krasnolymansk, Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions
© Russian Ministry of Defense
MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine around Artemovsk, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.
According to him, over the day the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to attempt offensive operations in the Donetsk, Krasnolymansk, Yuzhno-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.
"In the Donetsk direction near the city of Artemovsk, competent and courageous actions of the defending units of the Russian Southern Group of Forces successfully repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Kurdyumovka, Yagodnoe, Zaliznyanskoye and Dubovo-Vasilevka in the Donetsk People's Republic over the day," he said.
Russian assault helicopters attack two Ukrainian brigades near Kupyansk-top brass
In addition, Russian forces prevented four attacks by Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Kupyansk region and disrupted the rotation of enemy troops over the past day
MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The crews of assault helicopters of Russia’s Battlegroup West unleashed 11 missile strikes on two Ukrainian brigades in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.
"In combat in the Kupyansk area, the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 assault helicopters and Su-25 fighters of the Battlegroup West carried out 11 air strikes on nine areas where manpower, weapons, military and special equipment and personnel of [Ukraine’s] 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade were amassed," Zybinsky said.
Besides, russian forces averted four attacks of Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kupyansk area and thwarted the rotation of enemy troops over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Zybinsky reported.
"The group’s artillery thwarted four attempts by the Ukrainian military to rotate troops at forward positions near the settlements of Dvurechnoye, Sinkovka and Novosyolovskoye," Zybinsky stated.
Russian air defense troops down Ukrainian drone in Belgorod Region - governor
The operational services were clarifying the consequences on the ground
BELGOROD, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian air defense troops on Sunday repelled a Ukrainian drone attack in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.
"Our air defense system worked in the Valuisky district. A [Ukrainian] drone was shot down over the village of Dolgoye," he wrote.
The governor added that the operational services were clarifying the consequences on the ground.
One civilian killed, several more wounded in central Donetsk in Ukraine’s shelling attack
According to preliminary data, shelling was conducted from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems
DONETSK, June 25. /TASS/. One civilian was killed and several more were wounded in central Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.
"One person was killed. Several others were wounded," he said.
The strike was delivered at the area around the Akula business center.
According to preliminary data, shelling was conducted from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.
According to the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Ukrainian troops staged eight shelling attacks on Donetsk during the day.
Ukrainian troops hit Lugansk outskirts with Storm Shadow missiles — officer
The strike was delivered southwest of the city
LUGANSK, June 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops delivered a strike on Lugansk’s suburbs presumably with Storm Shadow missiles, Andrey Marochko, a lieutenant colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Sunday.
"The strike was delivered southwest of Lugansk. I can suggest that Ukrainian troops used Storm Shadow missiles because other Ukrainian rockets cannot reach Lugansk, since it is located far from the combat engagement line," he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment