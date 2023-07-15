Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor of the Pan-African News Wire, Discusses the Conflict in Sudan, the Mounting Food Insecurity on the Continent and the Visits by the Iranian President to Three African States on Satellite Radio
This program aired live on Fri. July 14, 2023. The interview can be heard in the final segment heard at the following link: Trump Grand Jury, CIA Sexual Assault, NDAA Fights, Sudan War - 15.07.2023, Sputnik International (sputnikglobe.com)
The promotional language for the episode says: "Editor of the Pan African News Wire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses how different Gulf states could be using the Sudan civil unrest and violence as a proxy fight, why Western media attention to Sudan has faded, the Iranian president’s trip to several African countries, and why global hunger continues to rise."
No comments:
Post a Comment