CONFLICT IN SUDAN WORSENS ALREADY DIFFICULT HEALTH AND HUNGER CONDITIONS: WHO
WHO and United Nations’ officials have also stressed the need to swiftly scale up gender-based violence prevention and response services in Sudan.
People walk among scattered objects in the market of El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur, as fighting continues in Sudan between the forces of two rival generals, on 29 April 2023. Picture: AFP
Kevin Brandt | 08 July 2023 10:49
CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the conflict in Sudan is exacerbating the already challenging health and hunger situation in the country.
According to UN estimates, even before fighting broke out on 15 April, more than three million women and girls in Sudan were at risk of gender-based violence, including intimate-partner violence.
There have also been attacks on healthcare personnel.
"From 11.7 million to 19.1 million people, WHO has verified 50 incidents through WHO surveillance system for attacks on health care since the beginning of the conflict which started in April," said WHO director-general, Doctor Tedros Ghebreyesus.
He added that the number of people at risk for hunger has increased dramatically.
