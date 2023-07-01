Russia is Willing to Support Efforts to End Sudanese Crisis, Says Lavrov
Sudan's Deputy Head ofthe Sovereign Council Malik Agar shakes hand with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 (MOSCOW) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his concern over the situation in Sudan and emphasized Russia’s willingness to contribute to ending the ongoing conflict and stabilize the country.
Lavrov made his remarks during a meeting with the visiting Deputy Head of the Sovereign Council, Malik Agar, in Moscow on Thursday.
Agar and Lavrov discussed ways to address the ongoing crisis in Sudan and explore potential solutions to alleviate the 10-week-long armed conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.
In video footage taken during the meeting, the top Russian diplomat expressed his country’s concern about the situation in Sudan and added that they are interested in helping normalize it.
“Russia is watching with concern what is happening in Sudan and is interested in helping to create the conditions for normalizing the situation. We contact all concerned parties through our embassy, which remains in Khartoum. It is of special importance for us today to hear your assessments of the situation,” the minister said.
He further welcomed Agar’s arrival in Moscow, stating it was a “very timely” visit. “We would appreciate recommendations on how Russia and other members of the international community could contribute to overcoming the crisis. We will take this opportunity to review our bilateral cooperation and chart the way forward. We will also exchange views on the situation in some of your neighbouring countries,” the minister said.
The recent mutiny of the Wagner mercenary force was widely perceived as similar to the situation in Sudan, where the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting against the national army after a difference in their integration since April 15.
Wagner, which has close ties with the RSF, has been suspected of supporting its Sudanese paramilitary forces through the border with the Central African Republic.
For his part, Agar said that the visit is based on the depth of historical ties between the two countries to explain the country’s current developments and the position of the military-led government in Khartoum.
“We are convinced that Russia is working to stabilize the situation in Sudan and address the negative developments in the Sudanese state,” he said.
The visit took place as the Head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, welcomed Turkish efforts to end the clashes in Sudan.
Al-Burhan “stressed Sudan’s acceptance of any Turkish initiative to stop the war and bring peace to Sudan,” said the Sovereign Council in a statement released after a call between the two leaders.
(ST)
