South Sudan Regrets SPLM-N Attacks in South Kordofan
South Sudan's Acting Foreign Affairs minister. Deng Dau Malek (City Review photo)
July 19, 2023 (JUBA) – South Sudan on Wednesday expressed deep regret over the resumption of the SPLM-N attacks in the South Kordofan state of Sudan, raising concerns about potential repercussions on regional stability.
In an exclusive interview with Sudan Tribune, South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation conveyed their dismay over the renewed hostilities in the two areas and called on “all parties concerned” to immediately halt military operations and instead focus on maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region.
Deng Dau Malek highlighted President Salva Kiir’s dedicated efforts to restore peace in Sudan, emphasizing that the current situation in Sudan has become an international concern. Malek urged all involved parties to uphold their commitments and support the ongoing peace process.
While the South Sudanese government does not possess official information on the situation, they expressed regret over activities that threaten peace and stability in the region.
A reliable source from the South Sudanese presidential office informed Sudan Tribune that the Sudanese embassy in Juba had alerted President Salva Kiir about the resumption of military activities in the South Kordofan and Blue Nile areas. The clashes were reportedly between the Sudan Armed Forces and fighters associated with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North.
“We have received reports regarding the resumption of military activities in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states. An official from the Sudanese embassy in Juba visited this afternoon, seeking an appointment with the Minister of Presidential Affairs to discuss what he referred to as the resumption of military operations in the Two Areas. However, the minister was unavailable, and he was asked to return tomorrow,” stated a presidential aide on Wednesday.
He further said that the presidential office is awaiting detailed information to clarify the situation on the ground, including the parties involved. Media and humanitarian reports have indicated a surge in refugees from neighbouring Sudanese states into Upper Nile and Unity States in recent days.
The power struggle between Sudan’s de facto ruler and commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Gen. Mohamed Daglo and his Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has now been ongoing for more than three months.
(ST)
