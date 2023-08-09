Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Aug. 6, 2023
Listen to the Sun. Aug. 6, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/06 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the threats to intervene in the West African state of Niger where the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has drawn criticism over its unilateral threats backed up by the United States and France; the Nigerian Senate has rejected the proposal by President Bola Tinubu to send troops into Niger in order to reinstall a western-backed head-of-state overthrown by the military late last month; there has been push back on the Ghana's Founders Day commemoration which is said to distort the actual history of the anti-colonial struggle led by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah; and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has escalated its production of munitions.
In the second hour we look in detail at the burgeoning opposition to a proposed imperialist-backed ECOWAS military intervention in Niger to reimpose an operative of France and the U.S.
Finally, we continue our Black August programming where we look further into the Haitian Revolution and the New Orleans Rebellion of 1811.
No comments:
Post a Comment