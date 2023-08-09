Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Aug. 5, 2023
Listen to the Sat. Aug. 5, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just log on to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/05 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the current situation in West Africa where the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is threatening the military government in Niger; an African American professor has settled a lawsuit against Texas A&M University for discrimination; the city of St. Louis has agreed to pay monetary damages to protesters arrested two years ago during a demonstration against police brutality; and the doctors in Nigeria are continuing their strike over the deteriorating economic conditions inside Africa's most populous state.
In the second hour we look closer at the situation in Niger and the rising anti-imperialist sentiment in the region.
Finally, we begin our month-long commemoration of Black August with a rare archival interview with Pan-African Historian and Marxist theoretician C.L.R. James discussing his research on the Haitian Revolution as exemplified in the classic book Black Jacobins.
No comments:
Post a Comment