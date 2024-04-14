Any Military Aggression Will Prompt More Defensive Measures: Iran Foreign Ministry
Sunday, 14 April 2024 4:54 PM
This video grab from AFPTV taken on April 14, 2024 shows explosions lighting up the sky in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank during an Iranian attack on the occupied territories. (Photo by AFP)
Iran's Foreign Ministry reaffirms its commitment to international law but says the country will take further defensive measures in case of any military aggression.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran would not hesitate to take further necessary defensive measures to protect its legitimate interests against any act of military aggression or unlawful use of force," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
It added that Iran carried out a series of military strikes on Israeli military bases in exercise of the Islamic Republic's inherent right of self-defense as recognized under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.
It added that the attacks were also a response to Israel's recurring military aggression, resulting in the killing of the Iranian military advisors in Syria upon a request from its government, in particular the regime's recent armed attack against Iran's diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital of Damascus.
It reiterated Iran's adherence to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.
Tehran, however, is resolute on forcefully defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests against any unlawful use of force and aggression, the ministry said.
It added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran's resort to defensive measures in exercise of its right of self-defense demonstrates Iran's responsible approach toward regional and international peace and security."
The ministry emphasized that Iran feels responsible towards regional and global peace and security at a time when the Israeli occupying apartheid regime's pattern of relentless genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people is accompanied with repeated military aggression against neighboring states and fanning the flames across the region and beyond.
A senior IRGC commander has warned that any further military aggression by the Israeli regime will see a bigger response from Iran.
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched extensive missile and drone strikes against the occupied territories late on Saturday in response to Israel’s missile attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on April 1.
Iran hit a large intelligence base in the occupied lands and Israel’s Nevatim Airbase, from where an F-35 jet took off to target Iran’s consulate in Damascus.
A senior commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were among the seven Iranian martyrs of Israel's deadly attack in Damascus.
