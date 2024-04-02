Gabon Launches National Dialogue for Reforms, Elections
April 2, 2024
LIBREVILLE, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Gabon launched a national dialogue to pave the way for reforms and elections in the capital, Libreville, on Tuesday.
Transitional President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema and President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera were present at the inauguration.
Touadera, designated by the Economic Community of Central African States to support Gabon's transition, lauded the progress of the transition timetable and the lifting of sanctions imposed on Gabon by regional heads of state following the coup in August 2023.
Nguema described the dialogue as a pivotal moment in history, highlighting its role in generating innovative ideas for drafting a new constitution aimed at establishing democracy and social justice.
Participants will form a working group to draft a constitution for adoption through a referendum. The dialogue, set to conclude on April 30, will also address electoral law reforms.
