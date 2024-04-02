Health Minister: Four Martyrs, 13 Injuries Among Syrians from the Israeli Aggression on the Iranian Consulate
2 April 2024
Damascus, SANA-Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that a number of Syrians were among the victims from the Israeli aggression that targeted the Iranian Consulate yesterday.
“The number of Syrian citizens martyred in the Israeli aggression reached 4 in addition to 13 ones injured, the majority of them are serious,” Health Minister Hasan Ghabbash said in a statement.
He added that when the aggression took place, the ambulance system responded immediately and offered service to the citizens in the place.
Mazen Eyon
No comments:
Post a Comment