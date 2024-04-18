Hezbollah Attack Drone Hits Israeli Troops, 18 Casualties Reported
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Apr 2024 17:48
Israeli media described the engagement as severe and labeled it as one of the most dangerous incidents since the start of the war.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, announced today that it engaged the headquarters of the newly created command of the Israeli reconnaissance company in Arab Al-Aramsha, in the so-called "community center," using guided missiles and attack drones.
A direct hit was achieved alongside the injury and death of Israeli occupation troops, Hezbollah said in its statement.
Hezbollah stressed that its operation was in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their valiant and honorable Resistance and response to Israeli occupation assassinating several freedom fighters in the towns of Ain Baal and Shehabiya in Southern Lebanon.
Following the direct targeting from Lebanon, Al Mayadeen's camera caught clouds of smoke rising in Arab Al-Aramsha.
At least 18 IOF troops injured
Israeli media confirmed that a huge explosion was heard in a settlement unit of Arab Al-Aramsha adding that at least 18 Israeli occupation troops were injured, with one injury labeled as extremely critical.
It added that an IOF helicopter was called to transport the wounded, further describing the engagement as severe and labeling it as one of the most dangerous incidents since the start of the war.
Israeli media also reported that the area was severely damaged adding that a car and building were hit.
Israeli Kan channel's correspondent in the north also revealed that this attack was not preceded by siren sounds.
Tough blow
Israeli Channel 13 also commented that the IOF is looking into whether Hezbollah had used an unusual guided missile that surpassed detection systems at Arab Al-Aramsha.
Hezbollah attack drones were able to precisely hit the targets without anything intercepting them, Israeli media confirmed.
Moshe Davidovich, head of the "Mateh Asher" Regional Council and leader of the Front Line Forum emphasized that the Israeli occupatio
Hezbollah striked Israeli 91st Division HQ with Burkan rocket
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah opened up today’s operations with a strike at 7:30 am, targeting the headquarters of the Israeli 91st Division in the “Biranit” barracks with a Burkan rocket. A direct hit was achieved.
Then twice 07:50 and 8:50 am, Hezbollah fighters targeted a new deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers south of the "Biranit" Barracks with artillery rockets and shells.
Hezbollah also announced that its freedom fighters targeted at 08:30 am a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramiya site with artillery rockets and shells.
Late last night, Hezbollah fighters targeted a military Israeli vehicle as it entered the “Metulla” site with appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit and leaving its crew members either dead or injured.
At dawn, Hezbollah’s Military Media published footage documenting the Resistance fighters targeting Iron Dome batteries in the “Kfar Blum” settlement in northern occupied Palestine, with suicide drones.
