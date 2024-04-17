Israeli Deterrence Against Iran Collapsed, PIJ Deputy Chief Says
By Al Mayadeen English
16 Apr 2024 23:47
The deputy chief of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement underlines that the Israeli occupation is fighting a losing battle as "Israel's" strategic influence is diminishing.
The Israeli occupation's strategic influence is diminishing at all levels, and it cannot support itself on its own without aid from the United States, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Deputy Secretary-General Mohammad al-Hindi told Al Mayadeen on Tuesday.
"The balance of power is changing; America has its own problems and challenges, and Israel does not have the support or capabilities to assert dominance in the region," the Palestinian top Resistance official underlined.
"There are new rules of engagement today," al-Hindi said, stressing that Iran's retaliation was a mere preliminary warning to the Israeli occupation.
"The West is complicit in Israel's crimes in Gaza and Palestine and covers them. Yet, we're ahead of a new landscape that necessitates reassessments," he added.
The United States, the PIJ deputy chief said, does not want a regional war, especially as it is during an election year, which implies that it would rather not back an Israeli attack that would bring escalation.
"Gaza today is the battleground that damaged Israel most as it tarnished the occupation's image due to the fact that it is facing Resistance factions perfectly capable of manufacturing their own weapons despite the imposed blockade," he underlined.
Moreover, al-Hindi wondered how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to avoid a regional war as he sought a "tough response" to Iran's retaliation.
'Israel' must pay the price
"The Americans and Israelis want to retrieve the captives at the lowest possible price, but that issue the trump card in our hands," he said. "The proposal that was presented as one drawn up by the mediators is an Israeli paper par excellence, and some of the terms in it are deceptive."
Al-Hindi went on to tell Al Mayadeen that the resistance submitted its response to the proposal and that it made it clear that withdrawal was a pivotal part of any agreement, though it said that a withdrawal could be gradual. Another core demand is a ceasefire, which the Resistance stressed could also be gradual.
"Israel is forced to pay a price through the deal because of its strategic military failures on the battleground," the PIJ deputy chief stressed.
"There is more to come [...] We have more time for Israel to realize that it must pay the price," he added. "Israel's deterrence in the face of Iran has ended."
"Israel is facing a real impasse and its options are limited," al-Hindi concluded. "It has grown to appear weaker, and its strategic importance has diminished. Many countries will reassess [their ties to Israel] after the war is over."
'Israel', US lost deterrence
The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom considered that Iran's retaliatory attack against Israeli targets is a stark reminder of the loss of Israeli and US strategic deterrence, highlighting that it created an opportunity to change the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.
The newspaper indicated that Iran has put itself in direct confrontation with "Israel", even at a time that does not seem optimal for it, and has acted against US President Joe Biden's warning not to.
It suggested that Iran "has established a sophisticated strategy and is patiently, endlessly trying to create a reality where there becomes a question mark about Israel's existence, not just a theory."
Elsewhere, the newspaper stressed that "Israel" must prioritize and focus efforts on attempting to harness the United States, alongside a large Western alliance, to deal with the Iranian attack to restore deterrence.
In a related context, the Israeli news website Walla! cited a security official as saying that "Israel's" response to Iran's retaliatory strikes may include targeting military infrastructure and weapon depots, extending to assassination operations against officials.
The security official added that estimates indicate the Iranians have not yet said their final word, pointing out that the main battleground would be in the Gaza Strip, and therefore, "we should not expect broad-scale attacks on Iranian interests."
