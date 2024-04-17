Nigeria's Plans to Join BRICS in Line with its Philosophy: Official
By Al Mayadeen English
Akabueze expressed that when several countries were invited to join BRICS but Nigeria was not, "it raised a lot of eyebrows."
Director General of Nigeria's Budget Office Ben Akabueze told Sputnik that its intent to join BRICS conforms with its interest in a more equitable global financial and development system.
"The way I see it, BRICS is all part of a strategy to seek a more equitable global financial and development system," Akabueze said.
"That's consistent with Nigeria's own philosophy," he added.
"Nigeria would evaluate whatever joining BRICS offers," Akabueze said.
"Right now I'm not aware that it conflicts with any other aspirations that Nigeria has, but unless it does, there should be no reason why Nigeria will not apply," he added.
In an interview with Sputnik in March, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said that the country wants to join BRICS after it completes the necessary arrangements internally.
Created in 2009, BRICS is a cooperation platform between the world's biggest emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joined the bloc.
Venezuela eyes BRICS membership
Venezuela and Russia are "united in the defense of sovereignty, mutually beneficial cooperation, and the fight for a more equitable, multipolar and just world," Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil Pinto, posted on X on March 14.
On the anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two nations, Gil highlighted the significant role that late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and current Russian President Vladimir Putin had in bolstering relations between Caracas and Moscow.
"Our strategic cooperation has reached exceptional levels in areas such as energy, food, tourism, science, technology, trade, pharmaceuticals, military, culture, and sport," Gil underscored in his post.
"Currently, Russia and Venezuela remain united and firm voices against Western imperialism and the imposition of unjust unilateral coercive measures, which represent a violation of international legality and the human rights of peoples," he explained.
"With Russia leading the BRICS (alliance), we are confident that we will continue to advance decades of friendship together and contribute to transforming global politics and economics," the Foreign Minister concluded.
It is worth noting that Venezuela has long sought to join the BRICS economic alliance, which has recently opened up for expansion, allowing Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia to enter the group, which includes the founder members of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
Russia will be presiding over the BRICS annual summit of 2024 succeeding South Africa, prompting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to say that the country will soon join the alliance.
