Pro-Palestine Protesters Block San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge
By Al Mayadeen English
15 Apr 2024 23:08
The demonstration is part of a coordinated day of direct action in cities throughout the world demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.
Pro-Palestine activists closed San Francisco's Gold Gate Bridge on Monday, with overhead imagery showing the whole span congested in one way while lanes in the other were vacant.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported today that the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza due to the Israeli genocide since October 7 has risen to 33,797 and those injured to 76,465.
Israeli occupation forces committed seven massacres in the past 24 hours against families in Gaza, killing 68 Palestinians and injuring 94 others.
Poll: Americans say Biden should encourage 'Israel' to stop war
The ministry stressed that victims are still under the rubble on the streets, as the IOF deliberately prevented ambulances and civil defense crews from reaching them.
A rising proportion of Americans want President Biden to push "Israel" to end the aggression on Gaza and Biden's handling of the issue has dropped to its lowest point yet.
The survey, taken prior to Iran's retaliatory attack on "Israel," found little support among the American public for military action against Iran if Iran struck "Israel." Only 25% believed the US should take military action against Iran in such a scenario and 32% believed the US should not get involved.
Biden is under particular strain inside his own party over the war on Gaza, which has killed over 33,000 Palestinians, where Democrats are more sympathetic to the Palestinian people and his handling of the war has been abysmal in the eyes of younger Americans and Arab and Muslim Americans.
Compared to last October, fewer Democrats and independents currently believe the US should provide weapons and supplies to "Israel." That viewpoint maintains a consistent majority among Republicans. Only 40% of those polled believe that the US should continue sending weapons to the occupation, compared to 48% who thought so in October.
In terms of humanitarian, aid to Gaza, a total of 63% of those polled believe aid should be sent to Palestinians, compared with only 57% who felt that way in October.
Half of the nation, 51% feels that the war would exacerbate the threat of terrorism in the US and most Americans, 60% believe the US administration is not doing all necessary to return the American captives.
