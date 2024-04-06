Tambour Threatens to Fight Rival Groups Over New Joint Force
April 6, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – A faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) led by Mustafa Tambour threatened to fight two other rebel groups if they formed a new joint force in Darfur.
The Sudan Liberation Movement – Transitional Council (SLM-TC), led by Al-Hadi Idris, and the Gathering of Sudan Liberation Forces (GSLF), led by Al-Tahir Hajer, plan to create a force to deliver humanitarian aid in conflict-ridden Darfur.
This comes after SLM leader Minni Minawi and Justice and Equality leader Gibril Ibrahim sided with the Sudanese army against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. Meanwhile, the two others stick to their neutrality vis-à-vis the two belligerents.
Tambour, who is aligned with the army, threatened to fight the SLM-TC and GSLF if they formed a joint force. In statements to Sudan Tribune, he claims his forces in El Fasher are ready to fight alongside the army against “rebels and supporting groups.”
Tambour accused the RSF of pushing for a new military force after suffering battlefield defeats.
He downplays the SLM-TC and GSLF’s influence, calling them RSF-aligned “militias” with no ability to fight the army.
In response to Tambour’s statements, GSLF leader Al-Tahir Hajer dismissed Tambour’s threats, stating that the joint force would be formed regardless.
“My dear Tambour, underestimating us is a mistake. The joint force will be established regardless of your objections or those you represent. Focus on your own actions, for the battlefield awaits, and our resolve is unwavering.”
Idris and Hajer, who were removed from the Sovereign Council for refusing to support the army, have maintained neutrality in the ongoing conflict.
