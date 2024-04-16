Ukrainian President Signs Law Tightening Mobilization Rules
MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed a controversial bill into law to tighten mobilization rules.
According to the Verkhovna Rada’s (parliament) website, the document, which will make it possible to call up hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to the army, has been returned with the president’s signature on April 16.
The document was submitted to the president earlier on Tuesday after Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk had signed it. Notably, Zelensky inked the bill on the day he received it.
According to Rada Deputy Speaker Alexander Korniyenko, some of the law’s provisions will take effect after its publication, while most of them will enter into force in a month.
On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed the second and final reading of the bill, which has been quite controversial, causing an uproar on social media in recent months. According to Ukrainian analysts, the law won’t help solve problems related to the army’s manpower shortages but may lead to a rise in corruption as those liable for military service will do everything they can to get a deferment or exemption through bribes. The document was expected to provide for the demobilization and rotation of active duty servicemen but those provisions were eventually removed from the bill.
The document tightens the mobilization procedure and penalties for draft evaders, and also refines the categories of those subject to mobilization. As a result, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are expected to be drafted. After news came of the law’s adoption, Ukrainian news outlets and social media started spreading reports about long lines at Ukrainian overseas consulates where men liable for military service are seeking to reissue their documents according to the old rules. Once the law takes effect, they will be able to receive consular services only after their data is updated by draft offices.
On December 25, 2023, the Ukrainian government submitted a bill to the Rada to tighten penalties for draft evaders. However, the document sparked controversy among lawmakers and was sent back for revision. Over 4,000 amendments were prepared for the second reading.
On April 2, Zelensky signed a law lowering the conscription age from 27 years old down to 25, creating an electronic registry of possible recruits and abolishing the concept of partially fit for military service.
