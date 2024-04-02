Xi Jinping Calls Taiwanese Issue Major Red Line in China-US Relations
The Chinese leader expressed hope that the US president's statement that Washington does not support Taipei's independence will be put into practice
Chinese President Xi Jinping AP Photo/ Tatan Syuflana
© AP Photo/ Tatan Syuflana
BEIJING, April 2. /TASS/. The Taiwan issue is the main red line in relations between Beijing and Washington that should not be crossed, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden.
"The Taiwan issue is the first red line in China-US relations that cannot be crossed," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying. "As for the separatist activities of Taiwan's pro-independence forces and their indulgence and support from outside, we will not simply tolerate them," the Chinese leader pointed out.
He expressed hope that the US president's statement that Washington does not support Taipei's independence will be put into practice.
