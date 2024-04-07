Yemeni Forces Expand Operations, Target Three Cargo Ships, US Frigates
By Al Mayadeen English
Yemen's Armed Forces target ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean, further restricting the siege on "Israel".
Three cargo ships were targeted in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean, using anti-ship and cruise missiles, the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced on Sunday afternoon.
The spokesperson of the YAF, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said that the operations were conducted in a span of 72 hours prior to the release of a statement, detailing the YAF's operations.
The first ship targeted by the YAF's Navy was the UK-owned Hope Island cargo ship, which was struck using naval missiles and dealt a direct hit in the Red Sea. The last updated position of the Hope Island was two days ago, heading southwards toward the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Another series of operations targeted two Israeli-affiliated ships, heading to Israeli ports in Palestine. The first, the MSC GRACE F, was targeted in the Indian Ocean, while the second, the MSC GINA, was targeted in the Arabian Sea. In both operations, the Yemeni Armed Forces utilized anti-ship ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, successfully achieving their intended objectives.
According to maritime tracking websites, the last updated position of the MSC GRACE F was in East Africa, reported 154 days ago. As for the MSC GINA, its last updated position was near Sri Lanka 11 days ago.
It is worth noting that "Israel"-affiliated ships have attempted to conceal their activity in the region, by turning off communication and identifying equipment.
Saree reiterated that the operations came in support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance.
Saree also revealed that the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted two operations that targeted a number of US Navy frigates in the Red Sea using suicide drones.
Recently, the YAF, following the directives of Ansar Allah leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, and the demands of the Yemeni people expanded the scope of their naval operations to the Indian Ocean, hoping to further restrict the movement of Israeli-affiliated ships, traveling to occupied ports via the Cape of Good Hope route.
Saree promised that the YAF would continue to conduct its operations in the aforementioned waterways until the aggression on the Gaza Strip is stopped and the Israeli siege on the Palestinian people is lifted.
