Cuba and Zimbabwe: A Friendship Beyond Words
A courtesy meeting took place yesterday between President Díaz-Canel and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Secretary for International Relations of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front Party (ZANA-PF)
Author: Alina Perera Robbio | internet@granma.cu
January 16, 2025 08:01:37
Photo: Estudios Revolución
A warm embrace was the first note of the courtesy meeting that, from the Palace of the Revolution, took place yesterday between the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Secretary of International Relations of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front Party (ZANA-PF).
The Head of State shared with the African leader -who has arrived as Special Envoy of the President of Zimbabwe- his gratitude to the friendly government and people for “all the support that Cuba has received from you in the fight against the blockade”; and also for the support to be removed from the list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism.
“It is a victory for the Cuban people, but we also have to share it with friends like you, who supported us at the international level,” Díaz-Canel emphasized.
He ratified “Cuba's position to continue expanding and strengthening our historic ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation,” as well as “the willingness to expand Cuban collaboration in the areas, activities and spheres that you request.” He also expressed his wish that “2025 will be a year of success and progress for our two peoples and governments”.
For his part, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi -who in 2021 had held a meeting with Díaz-Canel- thanked for the reception and described it as “a great honor to be before you, to be holding these conversations with you”.
The Secretary of International Relations of the ZANA-PF Party emphasized that the Cuban President “has always been available, at our disposal when we have requested it; and this underlines, of course, the nature, the character of our relations, since the initial days of our liberation struggle.”
“Cuba was the smallest country, from the point of view of geographic dimension, and yet it was the one that contributed the most in our liberation struggle,” he added.
Representing the Cuban side were Emilio Lozada García, head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party; as well as the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elio Rodríguez Perdomo, among other officials.
