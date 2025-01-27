Hezbollah to Act Accordingly if 'Israel' Remains Past Deadline: Qassem
By Al Mayadeen English
27 Jan 2025 20:48
The Secretary-General of Hezbollah underlines that the Resistance emerged victorious from Operation al-Aqsa Flood, pledging that the Resistance would act against Israeli violations.
The victory in Gaza is a victory for the Palestinian people, as well as all the peoples of the region who supported the Resistance and its causes, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Monday in a speech marking the end of the war on Lebanon.
Sheikh Qassem underscored the significance of the ceasefire and prisoner swap deals in Gaza, stating, "The victory in Gaza is a victory for the Palestinian people, for all the peoples of the region who supported it, and for all the free people of the world who endorsed and backed it."
He elaborated on the outcomes of the recent war, declaring, "The goal of Operation al-Aqsa Flood has been achieved, and Israel's project to destroy Hamas and the resistance has been defeated."
Sheikh Qassem also criticized the international backing of Israeli aggression, remarking, "The aggression against Lebanon, like that against Gaza, was an aggression with unrestrained support from the US and the West." He highlighted the challenges faced during the hostilities, saying, "From September 27 to October 7, we experienced the most difficult days, but we regained our presence."
"Resistance operations thwarted the Israeli enemy, and they did not advance on the frontlines except for a few meters." Sheikh Qassem emphasized that "the doors were closed in the face of the Israeli enemy—they could not advance, incite internal discord, or eliminate the resistance."
Hezbollah faced paramount difficulties
Moreover, Sheikh Qassem addressed the difficult period Hezbollah had faced, acknowledging the heavy losses in leadership. "Our supporters did not expect us to lose this number of leaders in such a short time, with such breadth and spread," he stated.
He attributed the challenges faced by Hezbollah to the advancements in Israeli capabilities, explaining,"The exposure of information, the enemy's control over communications, artificial intelligence, and their air force were significant factors in the strikes directed at us."
Despite these difficulties, Sheikh Qassem emphasized the resilience of the resistance. "The resistance is strong with its decisions, its will, and those who believe in it, and it is even stronger because of its continuity," he declared. He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to defending Lebanon, saying, "The aggressor sought to halt its aggression on certain terms, and we agreed to the ceasefire because we never wanted the aggression in the first place, nor did we initiate the war."
On the ceasefire agreement, he clarified that Hezbollah’s acceptance aligned with the Lebanese state’s decision. "We agreed to the ceasefire because the state decided to confront and protect the borders, pushing Israel out," Sheikh Qassem said. "This is an opportunity for the state to fulfill its duties and test its capabilities on a political level."
Sheikh Qassem expressed Hezbollah's restraint during Israeli violations of the agreement. "We chose patience and refrained from responding to Israeli breaches, despite the feelings of loss of face and the drive toward retaliatory actions," he noted. "We won because we endured and because the occupier will leave and withdraw against its will."
He also underscored the enduring role of resistance in Lebanon, stating, "The resistance fighters have not left the field, and the resistance remains steadfast and strong." He criticized the US role in the ceasefire agreement, saying, "The American sponsor of the agreement is the same sponsor of Israeli crimes, and it did not fulfill its role. Even so, we decided not to provide any excuse."
Sheikh Qassem then went on to stress that "The breaches of the agreement confirm Lebanon’s need for the resistance."
Sheikh Qassem highlighted the resilience of the resistance amid attempts to undermine it during the war. "A campaign was launched against us even during the war, much of it internal, portraying us as defeated," he said. He mocked critics, stating, "Some may have suffered a heart attack because their dreams of defeating the resistance did not come true."
People, Resistance thwarted Israeli plans
Sheikh Qassem declared unequivocally, "The resistance, out in the open, has triumphed." He attributed this victory to the unwavering support of the people. "The resistance won because of the people who marched to the frontline villages despite the ongoing Israeli presence and confrontation," he explained.
Emphasizing the spirit of defiance, Sheikh Qassem added, "Those with dignity stand and march to the frontlines." He insisted, "Israel cannot remain an occupier in the face of this proud people who cannot be defeated or have their land perpetually occupied."
Sheikh Qassem reiterated the importance of unity, saying, "The triad of the people, the army, and the resistance was what prevented Israel from reaching Beirut." He strongly rejected any notion of extending deadlines, asserting, "We do not accept an extension, not even for one day."
Addressing Lebanon’s leadership, Sheikh Qassem praised President Joseph Aoun, stating, "President Joseph Aoun will not give Israel even a single gain." He dismissed the idea of further aggression, asking, "Does America expect to find anyone in Lebanon who would willingly agree to extend Israeli aggression? This will not happen."
International actors accountable
He placed responsibility for delays in withdrawal squarely on international actors, declaring, "Any repercussions from delays in withdrawal are the responsibility of the United Nations and the United States." He further described the continuation of occupation as "an assault on sovereignty" and called for a united front: "The government, the people, the resistance, the parties, and all sects are responsible for confronting it."
Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed the resistance’s autonomy in handling the occupation. "We are facing an occupier that assaults and refuses to withdraw, and the resistance has the right to act as it deems appropriate in terms of the nature, form, and timing of the confrontation," he stated.
Addressing domestic political challenges, Sheikh Qassem maintained that Hezbollah has no obstacles in collaborating with Lebanon’s leadership. "Relations between us, the President, and the Prime Minister-designate are smooth, and the complexities of forming the government lie with others, not us," he concluded.
Finally, Sheikh Qassem condemned the assassination of the head of Hezbollah's Western region, Sheikh Mohammad Hammadi, describing it as an act perpetrated by "treacherous hands." He noted that investigations are ongoing but hinted at potential Israeli involvement, saying, "The eyes are directed toward the Zionists."
No comments:
Post a Comment