Removal from the Terrorist List is Nothing More than the Recognition of the Truth
Speaking to the press about the U.S. government's actions against Cuba, the Cuban Foreign Minister said that the decision confirms that what has been done was illegal and arbitrary
January 16, 2025 08:01:21
“Serious, important and in the right direction, although very limited and late”. This is how Political Bureau member and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla referred yesterday to the measures announced last Tuesday by the U.S. government, which exclude Cuba from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism; indicate the suspension of the right to initiate an action under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act of 1996, and eliminate the list of restricted Cuban entities with which U.S. citizens and institutions are prohibited from financial transactions, which has had an effect on third countries.
When answering the reasons for these provisions, the Minister assured the press that “the U.S. administration has taken these decisions because its plan has failed, because the vision of provoking the collapse of the Cuban economy, the social explosion (...), is still unable to achieve its objectives”.
He stressed that the measures constitute the recognition that their policy against Cuba is an obsolete, failed policy, which does not contribute to the objectives or national interests of the U.S., nor does it have the support of U.S. citizens or Cubans living in that country; that it causes world isolation, discrediting its foreign policy, damaging instruments that, supposedly, the U.S. government needs to achieve certain objectives of its international agenda.
“What we should ask the Biden administration is why it has waited until now to do what it could have done since its election, because in its electoral platform he committed himself to adopt significant changes in U.S. policy,” he said.
He stressed that, with this decision, the list of countries sponsoring terrorism has been demolished. It no longer exists, no one else will be able to believe in it, because it is an absolute and tangible confirmation that it has no purpose in confronting the scourge of terrorism, but is a mere and vulgar instrument of political coercion against sovereign states”, he added.
“If another president were to come along and include Cuba on the list again, we would have to ask ourselves what the reasons are, what the U.S. government law enforcement agencies would say, where would the credibility of the government be,” he questioned.
Regarding the possibility that these decisions may not be sustained in time, he said that “they are executive measures that could be reversed”, he said, although he emphasized that “it will be difficult to explain it, if it were to happen”.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs referred to having read, in this regard, “opinions of some of those who drafted the previous measures -and who participated, played a leading role and caused the setback in the bilateral relationship- pointing out that it will take time and work to reverse them”.
As for the foreign policy of each state, he pointed out that “it should not be subject to the ups and downs of the different governments, much less to the whims of domestic politics or electoral competitions or chicanery”.
Addressing the importance of the exclusion of the Island from this list, he argued that “it has been the recognition of the truth”. He insisted that Cuba should never have been included in this list, fundamentally because of its status as a victim of terrorism.
The Minister said that this measure “lacked any credibility or prestige at international level”, but its practical effects, especially in the financial sector, are extraordinary.
“It will be very difficult to maintain the coercive measures derived from this list, which limit access to financial institutions and services in any country,” he said, recalling the obstacles that the inclusion of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism posed to the importation of basic necessities for the Cuban people, the prohibition for European citizens and citizens of other countries to use the electronic authorization system for U.S. visas.
Regarding Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, he noted that it is aimed at intimidating third countries. “It contains a brutal arbitrariness and violation of international law, which is to try in U.S. courts individuals, entities and companies from third countries or Cubans for their economic ties with the Island, outside U.S. jurisdiction or without any relation to the United States.
He said that it is also the recognition that what has been done was illegal and arbitrary, with a great effect not only on international law, but also on the flow of capital investment to Cuba, access to technology, to the market and a threat against foreign sovereignty.
Regarding the third decision signed by Biden, the Foreign Minister commented that it is a directive that gives orders to almost the entire U.S. government.
“Within that memorandum, one of the atrocities of the blockade against Cuba has also been eliminated, which is the so-called list of restricted entities of 2022, which affects both public entities and private sector services in our country.”
“The corresponding step is to continue lifting elements of the blockade, to allow Cubans to live in peace. We will defend with all vigor and determination our independence and our sovereignty against any act of interference, the observance of our Constitution and the application of our laws, just as we preserve national security, internal order and citizen security”, he said.
He emphasized the importance of “considering that, whatever happens in relation to these measures in the future, they are an important fact, an event that has traveled the world, and that has received very broad international support in a few hours”.
He also reiterated that “the government of Cuba has historically and persistently proposed to the government of the United States of America to hold a respectful and responsible dialogue, on the basis of equality, sovereignty and mutual respect, without interfering in the internal affairs of our countries”.
