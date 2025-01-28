Return to North Gaza 'Shatters Illusion of Victory': Israeli Media
28 Jan 2025 10:50
Israeli military analyst Amos Harel explains Benjamin Netanyahu's fantasy of a total victory in Gaza has vanished with the return of Palestinians to the north.
The scenes of Palestinians returning to northern Gaza through the Netzarim crossing "demolish the illusion of an absolute victory," Israeli media said, referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow of a total victory in Gaza.
According to Haaretz's military analyst, Amos Harel, the Palestinians' return to northern Gaza and what remains of their homes on foot, particularly through the Netzarim route, asserts the end of the war between "Israel" and Hamas to a great extent.
Footage of their return taken on Monday invalidates Benjamin Netanyahu and his backers' vow of a total victory in Gaza, Harel also added.
"Netanyahu, for most of the war, refused to discuss arrangements for the day after in Gaza. He did not agree to allow a window for the participation of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza and continued to push a delusional scenario of fully defeating Hamas," the Israeli analyst added, stressing that currently, it seems like the prime minister will have to settle for much less.
As for Hamas, the prioritization of prisoner releases, especially its handling of the incident involving the captive, Arbel Yehud, is a tactical concession in favor of a strategic gain: The return of residents to northern Gaza and the prevention of the resumption of fighting, he explained. "This is something for which the final decision may rest in the hands of US President Donald Trump. The planned meeting between him and Netanyahu seems to be of critical importance," according to Harel.
He further expanded, clarifying that the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza would complicate the so-called evacuation process of civilians from the north once again should the Israeli military invade the district, regardless of whether the ceasefire agreement collapses after its allocated time and first phase, among other operational constraints.
'No absolute elimination'
In this context, Harel also claimed that the Israeli occupation dealt Hamas the heaviest blow it could against an adversary since its formation. However, it is not the absolute elimination [of Hamas], he asserted.
"This is the source of the promises made by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is clinging to his seat despite his opposition to the prisoner deal, regarding a quick return to war," he said, adding that the reality is far from what the Israeli cabinet is trying to fabricate, as is the possibility of resuming the war on Gaza.
Harel then affirmed that the decision would be made by US President Donald Trump, rather than Netanyahu.
He noted that "Trump loves ambiguity and lack of clarity until he decides," which explains the difficulty in predicting his behavior." But according to the indications he has dropped in recent weeks, "his main concern is not resuming the war but ending it."
For now, it appears that Trump intends to pressure Netanyahu into completing the prisoner exchange deal, establishing a US-Saudi-Israeli mega deal, and potentially recognizing a future vision for a Palestinian state, Harel said.
However, Trump suggested on Saturday a controversial plan to "just clean out" Gaza through the mass expulsion of its population to neighboring Egypt and Jordan, framing the proposal as a step toward "Middle East peace."
Labeling Gaza a "demolition site" in the aftermath of the Israeli genocide, Trump revealed he had discussed the idea with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and planned further talks with Egypt’s leadership.
"I'd like Egypt to take people. And I'd like Jordan to take people," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
He estimated that "probably a million and a half people" could be moved, adding, "We just clean out that whole thing. You know, over the centuries it's had many, many conflicts, that site. And I don't know, something has to happen."
