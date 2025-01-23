Raúl and Díaz-Canel Presided Over the Start of the Bastión 2024 Strategic Exercise
These days will extend until next Saturday 25, which will culminate with the National Defense Day. The Exercise, which constitutes an essential element in the materialization of our doctrine of the war of all the people, aims to train the management and command bodies of the different structures in charge of national and territorial defense
January 23, 2025 10:01:58
With the presence of Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and the President of the National Defense Council, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the Strategic Exercise Bastion 2024 began this Wednesday, January 22, at the command room of the Ministry of the Interior.
In his speech, the President of the National Defense Council stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen the country's military invulnerability. These days will be extended until next Saturday 25, which will culminate with the National Defense Day.
At the opening, the report on the implementation of Bastion 2024 was analyzed by the participants, and the results of the confrontation of irregular migratory activity, crime, crime control and actions to address the challenges in social networks were evaluated.
The members of the National Defense Council, the main chiefs of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARs) and the Ministry of the Interior (Minint) also participated in the beginning of Bastion 2024.
The Exercise, which constitutes an essential element in the materialization of our doctrine of the War of the Whole People, aims to train the management and command bodies of the different structures in charge of national and territorial defense, in the organization of work in the interest of raising the readiness of the country for Defense, and the preparation of the troops and the population, in order to face the different actions of the enemy.
As part of this Strategic Exercise, maneuvers and tactical exercises of different types will be carried out over the next three days, with the participation of units of the FAR, the Minint and other components of the territorial defense system.
