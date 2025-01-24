Hamas Recruited 10,000+ Fighters During 15-month War with 'Israel'
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Jan 2025 23:45
US intelligence agencies have been monitoring the group's recruitment efforts, which suggest that Hamas remains capable of replenishing its ranks, continuing to pose a formidable challenge to "Israel."
The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has reportedly recruited between 10,000 and 15,000 new members during its ongoing defense against "Israel," two congressional sources familiar with US intelligence briefings told Reuters.
These figures reflect the resilience of the Resistance movement in maintaining its operational capabilities despite enduring heavy losses.
According to the report, US intelligence agencies have been monitoring the group's recruitment efforts, which suggest that Hamas remains capable of replenishing its ranks, continuing to pose a formidable challenge to "Israel."
The information was shared in a series of intelligence updates provided during the final weeks of the Biden administration.
While the resistance movement has successfully added to its ranks, many of the new recruits are described as young and lacking proper training, with most being assigned to basic security roles, according to Reuters' sources.
This nonetheless demonstrates the movement's ability to adapt and prepare the next generation of Resistance fighters amidst a prolonged war.
The war, which has caused extensive destruction in Gaza and intensified regional tensions, has paused under a ceasefire agreement that began on Sunday after 15 months of battles.
Despite this, Hamas's demonstrated resilience and ability to recover from significant losses signal its continued presence as a key force of resistance in the face of ongoing challenges.
