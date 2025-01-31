Yemeni Navy Agrees to Allow Banned Ship to Cross Red Sea
By Al Mayadeen English
31 Jan 2025 23:45
Sources told Al Mayadeen that CHRYSALIS had contacted the Yemeni Armed Forces to get approval to cross the Red Sea.
Sources confirmed to Al Mayadeen Friday that the CHRYSALIS fuel tanker contacted the Yemeni Navy and approval was given for it to cross the Red Sea.
The sources explained that the Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) agreed to allow this ship to cross the Red Sea after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, noting that "the army reassured the ship and paved the way for its safe passage, and it arrived at its destination safely."
Private sources pointed out that CHRYSALIS is the first of the ships that had been banned by the YAF decision to now cross the Red Sea.
In a related context, the Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, stated, "There are indications of the return of stability to the Red Sea ."
Many major international shipping companies have suspended their Red Sea voyages and rerouted their ships around South Africa during the Israeli war on Gaza.
The Yemeni Armed Forces are currently monitoring and following up on the implementation of the agreement in Gaza and the developments in Jenin and the West Bank, the leader of the Ansar Allah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said Sunday.
During the annual commemoration of martyred leader Sayyed Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in the capital Sanaa, he emphasized that the Yemeni position of continuous readiness and permanent willingness to support the Palestinians still stands no matter what.
He also asserted that if the Israeli enemy violates the agreement and engages in escalation and continuing the genocide, "we too will escalate."
The Yemeni Resistance leader emphasized that they will continue to work by the equation established by the martyr of Islam and humanity, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque as well.
In this context, Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that coordination with the freedom fighters in Palestine and the Axis of Resistance regarding any developments continues unabated.
Addressing the US' loyalists, the Yemeni leader said, "Let America do its best to confront us; let it make designations, fight, and do whatever it feels like doing," vowing, however, "We will confront it and repel any aggression it might unleash on us it, regardless of its size."
