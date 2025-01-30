Didiza Yet to Set Date for Snap Parly Debate on SA's Troop Deployment in DRC
Political parties on Thursday pushed her to urgently decide on a date, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) proposing she convene Parliament even before next week's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

FILE: Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/X
CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza said that she's yet to determine a date for a snap debate on the deployment of South African troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Political parties on Thursday pushed her to urgently decide on a date, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) proposing she convene Parliament even before next week's State of the Nation Address (SONA).
The EFF and Democratic Alliance (DA) have both asked for a debate in the wake of the intensified fighting in the DRC that has claimed the lives of 13 South African soldiers in recent days.
During the National Assembly's first programme committee meeting of the year, Speaker Thoko Didiza conveyed her condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.
She acknowledged the requests from political parties to urgently debate the matter.
"We are considering that matter and also the possible date on which the debate must take place."
But the EFF's Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi was not satisfied that a date had not yet been scheduled.
"In our letter to you, we said can you use your powers in terms of the rules of Parliament to convene Parliament even before the opening of Parliament."
She was backed by the MK Party's Visvin Reddy.
But Didiza said she would communicate her decision at an appropriate time.
The parties also complained that Wednesday's meeting of the defence committee was cancelled at short notice.
In a statement on Thursday, committee chairperson, Dakota Legoete, apologised and said he did so to ensure that Minister Angie Motshekga would be available to attend.
She is due to appear before the committee on Tuesday.
