French FM Condemns 'Unacceptable' Attack on Embassy in DR Congo
Protesters have attacked several embassies in DR Congo's capital Kinshasa, including the French one, during demonstrations on Tuesday against the escalating conflict in the country's east. Congo's Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya said the situation was brought under control.
28/01/2025 - 13:45
Protesters gather as smoke billows from burning tires during a demonstration against the escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa, on January 28.
Protesters gather as smoke billows from burning tires during a demonstration against the escalating conflict in Kinshasa, January 28, 2025. © Hardy Bope, AFP
France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that an attack by protesters against the French embassy in DR Congo's capital Kinshasa was "unacceptable".
French foreign minister Jean-Noël Barrot said in a post on X that the attack had caused a fire, which he said was now under control, after the embassies of Rwanda, France, Belgium and the United States were all targeted, with smoke billowing above the French embassy building.
To display this content from X (Twitter), you must enable advertisement tracking and audience measurement.
Speaking on national TV, Congo's Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya urged protesters to stop their attacks. He later said the situation had been brought under control.
"We have every right... to express our anger, but let's do it peacefully. Let's not attack the consular infrastructures of countries accredited in Congo," he said.
The African Union added its voice to those calling for an end to the violence, urging the M23 on Tuesday “to lay down its arms”.
Kenya said it condemned the “riotous mob” behind the attacks on its embassy.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, Reuters)
No comments:
Post a Comment