Russian Troops Liberate Zapadnoye Community in Kharkov Region Over Past Day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 40 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Zapadnoye in the Kharkov Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.
"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Zapadnoye in the Kharkov Region and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kamenka, Zelyony Gai, Dvurechnaya, Glushkovka and Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region, Yampol, Seversk and Kolodezi in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 40 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 40 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 460 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"The enemy’s losses totaled more than 460 personnel, a tank and seven armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers," the ministry said.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed 14 pickup trucks, six field artillery guns and two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Slavyansk, Nikolayevka, Konstantinovka, Predtechino, Verkhnekamenskoye, Ivano-Daryevka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 250 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and seven motor vehicles, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 630 casualties on Ukrainian troops over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 630 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and five armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a heavy mechanized brigade, three mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Krymskoye, Petrovka, Zelyonoye, Dzerzhinsk, Lysovka, Timofeyevka, Baranovka, Sergeyevka, Novoyelizavetovka, Novopavlovka and Novovasilevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 630 personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, six motor vehicles and three artillery guns, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 175 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup East units gained better lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Novosyolka, Zelyony Kut, Konstantinopol, Novy Komar and Bogatyr in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 175 personnel, three tanks, five motor vehicles and three foreign-made 155mm artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 50 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station in its area of responsibility over the past day, it said.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Maliye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, Pridneprovskoye, Veletenskoye, Belozerka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 50 personnel, eight motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station, it specified.
Russia hammers Ukrainian missile/artillery depots, UAV storage sites over past day
Russian forces struck Ukrainian missile/artillery depots and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage sites over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck missile/artillery armament depots, storage facilities of unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and lubricants of the Ukrainian army and also amassed enemy manpower and equipment in 136 areas," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses destroy 114 Ukrainian UAVs over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down 114 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down 114 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 41,148 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,724 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, 20,860 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,582 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
