Prof. Ogot: My Encounter with the Great, Yet Reluctant Historian
The late Prof. Bethwel Ogot. He is a renowned historian and academic whose footprints in Kenya's journey to document the historical past will be remembered.
By Barack Oduor
Friday, January 31, 2025
Ogot, who began his career as a mathematician, later became an esteemed historian and researcher. He studied at Maseno High School, Makerere University, and the University of London.
While working as a news correspondent in Homa Bay County some years back, I decided to travel to Gem in Siaya County for the launch of two books authored by the late veteran author Grace Ogot. I had read Grace's works, and the fervour and fever of being part of that momentous occasion could not pass me.
I have remembered the exact date! It was March 17, 2018, at the launch of The Royal Bead and Princess Nyilak, published posthumously after the death of Grace. I sat pensively, and excited listening to her husband Allan Bethwel Ogot take us through the books.
Interacting with the Ogots was amazing. The deep knowledge and wisdom awed me. I also got the opportunity to tour the magnificent mausoleum built in honour of Grace.
When I received news of the death of Prof. Ogot on Friday, the nostalgia of that day came calling. It reminded me of the countless books of the Ogots I have interacted with and his assertion that we need to write more and more books about our cultures and societal setups.
"There is no end to writing. We should write about our culture, way of life and everything about the society we are living in," Prof Ogot said nonchalantly, as he narrated his tortuous, long love for writing, books, research and let's just say knowledge.
Last year, I interacted closely again with the Ogots, through his son Prof. Madara Ogot. On the evening of July 17, 2024, something big happened at the Alliance Française in Nairobi. While coastal kangas or lesos were embedded inside the artistic walls of the city's imposing arts and culture venue, the sound of the coastal Taarab music gripped the air as the debate on the newest book about the history of Kenya's coastal people went underway.
The event marked the launch of the book published by Anyange Press titled Mvita: History of Mombasa 12th Century – 2012 by Bethwel Ogot and his son, Prof Madara Ogot.
Historians, archivists, scholars, and Swahili enthusiasts packed the auditorium and listened as Madara and the University of Nairobi's Prof Tom Odhiambo led a panel of discussion on the book.
"People should write their own history so that others do not write it for them. That is why we decided to write the book," said Prof. Madara Ogot.
Odhiambo, an avid scholar, book reviewer, and literary critic explained that this is not only the latest book on Mombasa but also the most authoritative.
This is how I remember Prof. Ogot. And I would wish that we remember him in terms of that last exhortation, that those of us who claim to be knowledge producers should continue to produce knowledge about our histories and stories.
It is history and stories that made Grace and Bethwell one of the true 'power couples' in Kenya. Theirs was a family that was steeped into knowledge production and dissemination with the intention to serve their people — Kenyans.
Prof Ogot's death was confirmed by Siaya Governor James Orengo, who described him as one of the greatest scholars the continent has seen.
Ogot, renowned for his pioneering contributions to African history, particularly East African history, passed away at Kisumu Hospital after a brief illness.
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Ogot, calling him a national treasure. "Prof. Bethwel Ogot was in the category of the now increasingly rare and outnumbered internationally known, deep, independent and professional scholars who treasured academic excellence and the value of knowledge to a community and a nation," Odinga said in a statement.
Ogot's career
Ogot's academic career included a role as Head of the History Department at the University of Nairobi, as well as a member of the East African Community (EAC) Legislative Assembly from 1975 to 1978. He also served as the Moi Chancellor until 2013.
He commenced his university academic and research life as a lecturer at Makerere University and eventually became Chairman of the History Department of University College, Nairobi, currently the University of Nairobi (UoN).
At the UoN he founded and directed the Institute of Development Studies (IDS) and the Institute of African Studies (IAS). He also served as the Dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Academics therein.
He was the President of the International Scientific Committee for the preparation of UNESCO's General History of Africa. He edited Volume V of UNESCO's History of Africa, and presided over the committee that oversaw the production of the entire History. He was a member of the International Commission for UNESCO's History of Humanity.
From the University of Nairobi, Ogot was appointed by President Jomo Kenyatta to serve as member of the East African Community (EAC) Legislative Assembly, between 1975 and 1977. He was President of the PanAfrican Archaeological Association from 1977 to 1983.
Between 1978 and 1980 Ogot served at the International Louis Leakey Memorial Institute for African Prehistory (TILLMIAP), which was an integral part of the National Museums of Kenya (NMK), as its first director. He served Kenyatta University as a Professor, and the Kenya Post and Telecommunications as chairman. He was the Chancellor of Momedi University, Eldoret, up to 2013.
