SACP Statement on the Conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
Thursday, 30 January 2025: - Once again, following the initial message by our General Secretary Solly Mapaila on Sunday, 26 January 2025, the South African Communist Party (SACP) expresses its heartfeltcondolences to the families of the 13 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who lost their lives in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Their sacrifice in the pursuit of peace and stability on the continent must not be in vain. The SACP stands in solidarity with their families and the entire SANDF during this difficult time.
The SACP calls for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue to achieve lasting peace and development in the DRC and across Africa. The people of the DRC deserve peace, stability and a future free from war and foreign-sponsored conflicts. All stakeholders must commit to a peaceful resolution that prioritises the needs of the people rather than external interests or internal elitist interests.
The South African government must provide the nation with a coherent and transparent account of what transpired. This is crucial following the reaction and allegations made by Rwandan President Paul Kagame in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement on X, as well as the statements made by the Minister of Defence Angie Motshekga and Deputy Minister of Defence Bantu Holomisa in their press briefing. Clarity is particularly important given the discussions at the African Union Peace and Security Council emergency ministerial-level session on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) extraordinary summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Thursday, 30 January 2025. However, we must make it clear: The SACP denounces Kagame’s utterances, which amount to a war talk – we do not want any further war on our continent.
While the SACP firmly supports South Africa’s participation in peacekeeping efforts in our region and on our continent, these efforts must not be used to enforce or legitimise governments that come to power by means which undermine the people’s will in democratic processes. For example, Felix Tshisekedi’s first term as the President of the DRC, which started in January 2019, was not based on winning but undermining the outcome of elections, which were held in December 2018. The impact this had on peace and stability cannot be ignored. That said, Tshisekedi did win the subsequent elections held in December 2023 for his current term, which started in January 2024.
Also, legitimate peacekeeping efforts in which the SANDF is deployed must be backed by an adequately equipped and resourced participation. The capability of the SANDF has been severely compromised by austerity-driven budget cuts. This is well documented, including in parliamentary defence reports.
For example, a 2015 defence review highlighted that the SANDF is under-funded by approximately 24 per cent. Defence spending in 2022/23 was 8.4 per cent lower than in 2021 and 21 per cent lower than in 2013. A “confidential” yet publicly accessible presentation by the Department of Defence to the Parliamentary Appropriation Committee revealed that the SANDF budget was reduced by approximately R33 billion between 2008 and 2021. The presentation further shows that the SANDF faced a total shortfall requirement of approximately R7.73 billion in 2022/23 during the 2020 medium-term expenditure framework. Based on the analysis of the negative impact of austerity on defence capability, the report warned of severe consequences.
Among others, as a result of the consistent defence budget cuts, South Africa’s pledge to SADC peacekeeping efforts had to be scaled down, and the SANDF’s infantry, armour, artillery, air defence artillery and other critical capabilities could be reduced to light infantry. The presentation warned that the SANDF risks being downgraded to mere “constabulary tasks,” a situation that carries far-reaching implications for national and regional security.
The tragic loss of our soldiers in the DRC underscores the consequences of an under-funded defence force. Had the SANDF been adequately equipped, it would not have been forced to request additional capabilities amid a crisis, although this was co-ordinated after the request. This must never happen again.
The SACP calls for an urgent end to austerity-driven cuts that have weakened South Africa’s defence capabilities and compromised national security. The lives of our soldiers and the country’s commitment to peacekeeping must not be jeopardised by budget reductions. The South African government must take decisive action to ensure that the SANDF is properly funded, well-equipped and able to fulfil its mandate effectively, including international obligations.
