Moscow, Beijing's Positions on Most Issues Identical — Kremlin Aide
President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping also noted that the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in 2024 were developing successfully
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS
MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping stated in today's conversation that Moscow and Beijing's positions on most foreign policy issues are identical, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian head of state, told the media.
"It was stated that Moscow and Beijing have been and are acting in concert on the international scene and that the two capitals' positions on a vast majority of foreign policy issues are close or identical," the Kremlin official said.
The two leaders also noted that the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in 2024 were developing successfully.
Putin and Xi today communicated by video link for 1 hour and 35 minutes.
