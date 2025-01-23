In the Face of the Imperialist Onslaught, Cuba Will Win
Statement by the Revolutionary Government
Author: Granma
January 22, 2025 08:01:21
Photo: Ismael Batista
U.S. President Donald Trump is lashing out against Cuba from day one and without any pretext. The decision to reinstate the harsh measures of economic warfare against Cuba, which his predecessor eliminated only days before, is a demonstration of the aggressiveness of U.S. imperialism against the sovereignty, peace and welfare of the Cuban population. Among them is the inclusion of our country, once again, in the arbitrary list of States that allegedly sponsor terrorism, a designation that evidences an absolute disregard for the truth.
This is not surprising. The statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 14 already warned: "that the government of that country could reverse in the future the measures adopted today, as has happened on other occasions and as a sign of the lack of legitimacy, ethics, consistency and reason of its conduct against Cuba". He also affirmed that "U.S. politicians do not usually stop to find justification...". This is how they govern in that country.
Trump has interpreted his coming to power as the coronation of an emperor. His ambition includes, just for starters, the conquest of Canada, the usurpation of Greenland, the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and the dispossession of the Panamanians of their canal. The hegemonic Monroe Doctrine and Manifest Destiny, which were imposed on Latin America and the Caribbean with blood and fire, are the guide of the new government team.
The groups and politicians who have made aggression against Cuba a way of life, have profited for decades from the anti-Cuban business and today share the new president's drunkenness are associated with him. All of them have a high responsibility in the difficult economic situation of the country and in the increase of the migratory flow from Cuba to the United States.
This new act of aggression by the U.S. government against the Cuban people shows, once again, the true, cruel and merciless objective of these and so many other measures of encirclement and suffocation applied against Cuba for the purpose of domination. It is the reaction of impotence in the face of the inability to bend our will and in the face of the respect, sympathy and support that the Revolution arouses among the peoples of the world.
The economic blockade, its reinforcement and the new aggressive measures will continue to weigh, with a very harmful effect, on our economy, the standard of living, the potential for development and the legitimate dreams of justice and well-being of the Cuban people, as has been the case in recent years.
They will not divert us from the socialist course, from the determination to recover the economy, to promote the greatest solidarity, creativity, talent, spirit of work, and to defend freedom, independence, sovereignty and the privilege of building a future without foreign interference as an impregnable bastion.
The Cuban people are grateful for the many expressions of support and solidarity received from all over the world, from governments, Cubans living abroad, parliaments, political, religious and social organizations and political figures from the United States and other countries.
No one should be deceived. The Cuban people expressed themselves with clear determination and strength in the march of December 20. Here the conviction prevails that CUBA WILL WIN.
HOMELAND OR DEATH, WE WILL WIN.
Havana, January 21st, 2025
