World Needs Shared Prosperity, Not 'Golden Age of America' — Medvedev
The dialogue between the heads of Russia and China, held after the US presidential inauguration is undeniable proof of the multipolarity of the modern world, the official noted
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS
© Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS
MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump serves as a testament to the world's multipolarity and need for global prosperity, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.
"Obviously, the main commentary on the rather amusing US presidential inauguration was the dialogue between the heads of Russia and China, held after yesterday's event. It is undeniable proof of the multipolarity of the modern world and the strategic partnership of our countries," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.
Everyone understands, Medvedev continued, that what the modern world needs most is not a "golden age of America," as Trump said, but "the growth and prosperity of humanity."
"Together we will make the world a better place!" he concluded, adding the Chinese translation of the phrase.
