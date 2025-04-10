Thursday, April 10, 2025

China Launches New Communication Technology Test Satellite

By Xinhua

Apr 11, 2025 07:47 AM

Photo: Xinhua

China sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province early on Friday.

Launched at 12:47 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B rocket, the satellite has entered its planned orbit successfully, the launch center said.

It will be used mainly to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.

The launch was the 569th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the center.

